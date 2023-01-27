By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivers judgement today, there is heavy presence of security personnel in and around the High Court premises in Osogbo.

Former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola challenged the outcome of the July 16 governorship election in the state alleging irregularities and questioning the qualification of Governor Ademola Adeleke to contest the election.

Parties in the disputed poll addressed and adopted their final written addresses before the court on January 13 after calling witnesses and tendering exhibits during the trial.

As the Justice Tertse Kume-led panel delivers its judgement today, security personnel were deployed at strategic places across the state capital.

The Court premises was manned by combined personnel of the Police Command, Department of State Security, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

Judicial workers in the court had a difficult time accessing the court as security personnel insisted on thorough screening of visitors into the premises.

Also, security personnel were stationed at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office, APC secretariat, Imole House and other strategic locations including the Oke-Fia roundabout, Lamenco and Olaiya junctions.

Both APC and PDP supporters were not allowed free entry as they usually had while those that were allowed access to court were seriously searched.