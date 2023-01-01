By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has described the late leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor Obiozor George, as a reconciliator, a person of depth and a strategist.

The ACF said it received news of his demise, as announced by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state.

Chairman of ACF, Chief Audu Ogbe, said in a statement that “it is indeed a great loss, especially at this time when his examplary leadership is in great need.

“The late Professor George Obiozor made a mark in diplomacy and scholarship.

“Having served in the United Nation, the UK, and being part of the think-tank of the Obasanjo administration, his domestic and global roles no doubt placed him in a position to lead the Igbo main socio-cultural group, the Ohaaeze Ndigbo.

“Departing at this moment when various groups and tendencies are reaching out to one another for national cohesion will no doubt impact on the project Nigeria.

“The late Professor Obiozor was a reconciliator, a person of depth and a strategist.

“He was the Ugwumba I of Orlu, and a recipient of the Grantee Albert Schweitzer Fellowship, and Alice Stetten Fellowship of Columbia University School International Affairs amongst others.

“He will be greatly missed. The leadership and the entire membership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), join millions of mourners of the late Professor.

May his soul rest in the Lord, amen.”