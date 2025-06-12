32 Years After June 12: Democracy declining under APC — PDP, Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF, others

By Anayo Okoli, Regional Editor, South-East, Dapo Akinrefon, Henry Umoru, John Alechenu, Luminous Jannamike & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

LAGOS — As Nigerians celebrate 32 years after the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, mixed reactions greeted the state of democratic governance in the country yesterday.

On June 6, 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 as the new date to mark Democracy Day in commemoration of Abiola’s election.

The June 12 election was annulled by former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd).

In 2019, Buhari assented to the Public Holiday Act Amendment Bill, which made June 12 Democracy Day in Nigeria and a public holiday.

However, the President Bola Tinubu-led administration has been in the eye of the storm over issues, such as worsening insecurity, harsh economic reforms, the use of the Cybercrime Act to intimidate and bully Nigerians and the decline in the country’s democracy.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Social Democratic Party, SDP, Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, yesterday, dissected the state of democracy under the current administration.

They raised dust over the country’s democratic institutions, including allegations of executive overreach, judicial interference, and marginalisation of local governance structures, concluding that democracy in Nigeria was endangered.

Democracy declining under APC — PDP

The PDP raised alarm over what it described as steady decline in Nigeria’s democracy under the leadership of President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, expressed concerns over the authoritarian tendencies of the current administration.

He said: “Are we practising democracy now? Is this democracy, cronyism, or individualism? We’ll issue a statement. Don’t worry about that.”

Also, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the party, Mr Timothy Osadolor, in his remarks, highlighted the irony of President Tinubu’s current governance style, given his historical role as a frontline pro-democracy activist during the era of National Democratic Coalition, NADECO.

“President Tinubu was one of the early frontliners among the NADECO people who fought for June 12. That was the democracy we are currently enjoying today.

“We have seen brazen attempts to stifle democratic tendencies in the land, unlike during military rule. Court orders are flagrantly disobeyed and discarded.

“History will always reference his administration, not those of his appointees or surrogates,” he added.

Democratic ideals not yet entrenched — ACF

Similarly, the National Publicity Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, said the principles of democracy had continued to decline.

Muhammad-Baba, in a chat with Vanguard, said: “The ACF welcomes the anniversary but regrets that Nigeria does not seem to be on a trajectory towards the entrenchment of democratic ideals as June 12 should have dictated.

“Systematically, those principles of democracy, such as free and fair elections, robust representation, checks and balances among the various branches of government, legislative independence and oversight, robust, independent judiciary and accountability have all been observed more in the breach than in compliance.

‘’This decline has been on the ground since 1999 but has worsened over the last four, and particularly over the last two years.

“A poignant illustration of the regressive decline in the ideals of democracy is the fact that more and more elected officials are the same people subverting democracy by their actions, inactions and insensitivity to the yearning of the populace.

“It is, therefore, highly regretful to surmise that at the demonstrable pace that the country is going, true democracy will take decades to take root, if at all.

‘’While very dismal, the people cannot afford to lose hope. Something will have to give, as the existential threat that the current mainstream politicians represent, cannot endure.

‘’It is also not too late to retrace our dismal political behaviour. ACF hopes that those that have the capacity and capability will rise to the occasion, supported by electorate, will rise to the occasion to deliver.”

Nigeria’s democracy is work in progress —Afenifere

On its part, pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, said the country’s democracy remains work in progress.

Afenifere, in a statement by its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, said: “It is a milestone because it represents the day democracy and civil rule were reclaimed and restored in Nigeria, after a prolonged, destabilising military rule.

Without a doubt, the sustained and uninterrupted democratic rule since 1999 is a product of the sacrifices and commitment of our heroes and heroines in the civil society groups, and other well-meaning compatriots who, along with Afenifere, coalesced into the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, to constitute the vanguard of progressive forces that ensured the restoration of democracy and the birth of the fourth republic in Nigeria.

“We’re happy to note that the progressive forces remain alert, committed and active. And we’re confident that the progressive spirit will continue to sustain and nurture democratic ideals in Nigeria.

“While we celebrate sustained democratic rule in our country on this auspicious occasion, we’re also reminded that democratic practice remains work in progress. We, therefore, call on all our compatriots, particularly the civil society groups, to collaborate with other progressive forces to deepen democratic practice and processes in Nigeria, for the benefit of this generation and generations yet unborn.

“Thus, June 12 is a reminder that although we come from different backgrounds with diverse perspectives, our shared goal of a prosperous Nigeria where equity, justice, social and economic well-being are at play is the driving force behind our determination to see this country progress.’’

Nigeria democracy is in cul-de-sac —OHanaeze Ndigbo

Also, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said democracy in Nigeria has performed below expectation, saying no conscious efforts had been made by the political elites to strengthen it.

The National Publicity Secretary of the group, Dr Ezechi Chukwu, said: “Nigeria’s democracy is in a cul-de-sac, as a result of lack of conscious efforts by successive governments and political elite to strengthen our institutions and de-personalise our political system.

“The most pragmatic approach today to reinvent the fabrics of our democracy, therefore, is restructuring, which constitutes a robust pathway to healthy competition among federating units, devolution of powers, resource control and fiscal federalism.

“The ultimate end of democracy is the well being of the people and if the foundation of our organic corpus is flawed, the aura of democracy will undoubtedly be perennially elusive. Hence, the centre ought to be unburdened to enhance good governance and effective bureaucracy at various strata of social structure.”

Democracy is in coma —Okorie

Similarly, the pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chekwas Okorie, said Nigeria’s democracy is comatose.

Okorie said: “The state of Nigeria’s democracy is at best comatose. The bitter truth is that the overwhelming majority of Nigerians have lost confidence in the basic institutions upon which our democracy rests.

‘’The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is constitutionally empowered to manage the country’s democratic process and cannot be trusted, based on the disappointing outcomes of its previous performance as a highly compromised institution. ‘’The judiciary, which is expected to deliver substantial justice to aggrieved petitioners who were flagrantly shortchanged by the electoral commission, turned out to be a colossal disappointment. Justice was available only to the highest bidder.

“Tragically, the National and state assemblies are perceived as rubber stamps to the executive governments at the national and state levels. Nigeria is dangerously and rapidly drifting into a dictatorship.

‘’There is palpable fear that if urgent steps are not taken to redress the ugly situation before the commencement of the 2027 general elections, Nigeria may be plunged into avoidable anarchy by desperate politicians who are determined to capture political power by all means.”

Nigeria is sliding into civilian dictatorship — Dele Momodu

Delivering a damning verdict, former presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP, Dele Momodu, who expressed concern over the current state of Nigeria’s democracy, warned that the country is sliding into what he described as civilian dictatorship.

The PDP chieftain, who spoke on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, lamented the erosion of democratic values, especially in the lead-up to this year’s Democracy Day.

Momodu said: “I’m very happy that today coincides with the lead-up to June 12 (Democracy Day), so that if we still have any iota of conscience left, we’ll realise we have damaged this democracy.

“The summary of it all is that on the eve of June 12, Nigeria is virtually back to civilian dictators who don’t care how you feel or what you think. Nigerians are hungry.

“We’ve damaged this democracy, and I hope we’ve not damaged it beyond repair because the audacity, the effrontery of this set of politicians—whether in the executive, legislature, or local government—is unbelievable.”

APC has betrayed spirit of democracy — CNPP

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, on its part, said: “It is, however, both ironic and regrettable that the same All Progressives Congress (APC) — a party built by the same political elements and movements that once championed the immortalization of MKO Abiola and the restoration of June 12 as Democracy Day — has become the architect of the systematic erosion of the very values June 12 represents.

“While we recognize and appreciate the efforts of past and present administrations in acknowledging June 12 — particularly the historic declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari recognizing it as Democracy Day — we must not be blinded by symbolism without substance.

“The APC-led government has failed to pursue genuine electoral reforms or support the evolution of a people-driven constitution that can institutionalize transparent processes and accountability in governance. The sacred principles of popular will, fair competition, and justice, which formed the cornerstone of the June 12 struggle, have been desecrated in the pursuit of power and political control.”

Electoral fraud, power grab a mockery of our democracy — CUPP

Expressing sadness over the decline in democratic gains, the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, said it had been eclipsed by electoral fraud and power grab by beneficiaries of the sacrifices made by citizens before, during and after June 12.

Speaking on the state of Nigeria’s democracy since the June 12, 1993 elections, National Secretary of the CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh said: “The annulled election, widely regarded as a true expression of the people’s will, was suppressed by a military regime, yet its spirit inspired a relentless pursuit of democracy.

“Today, however, that spirit is being suffocated by the very leaders entrusted to uphold it, through rampant corruption, political violence, and authoritarian tendencies that mock the sacrifices of June 12.

“The essence of June 12 lies in the people’s yearning for a free, fair, and inclusive democratic system. Yet, over the years, this vision has been eroded by the actions of politicians who prioritize power over principle.

“Persistent corruption has drained public trust, with elected officials often seen as serving personal interests, rather than the common good.

“As a nation, we cannot allow the legacy of June 12 to be reduced to mere symbolism, while those in power trample on the very democratic values it represents.

“CUPP calls for urgent action to restore the glory of June 12. We demand an end to political violence and electoral manipulation, starting with a full and transparent account of the 2023 election irregularities.

“We condemn authoritarian practices and call for the reinstatement of democratic processes in Rivers State. The electoral commission must be purged of partisan appointments to ensure its independence.”

June 12, a defining moment in our journey — SDP

Reviewing democracy in the country, Social Democratic Party, SDP, said June 12 would remain a watershed in Nigeria’s democratic journey but lamented that the country was sadly bogged down by the yoke of leadership conspiracy

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Rufus Aiyenigba, said: “Today, Nigeria celebrates, yet another national anniversary of the pride of place in our political history and the indelible marks that June 12, 1993, made in our national life, particularly as a historic watershed and being emblematic of our democracy, and shaping our collective efforts at nation-building.

“The SDP notes the date with fond reminiscences and great reverence to the memory of the immortal symbol of our nascent democracy, the late business mogul and African icon, Bashorun Moshood Abiola, who treaded the heroic path of the uncommon sacrifice of becoming a martyr, so democratic rule could take firm roots in Nigeria.

‘’June 12, 1993, was quite a defining moment in our journey towards democratic rule, and the date has become an eternal reference point in our journey towards nation-building.

“Today, as always, we celebrate the great sacrificial exertions of the late generalissimo of the Yoruba, whose fame, impact and influence transcended his exalted noble title, as he became a national symbol of true service and the torch-bearer for national redemption.

“As we mark this great day, Nigeria is sadly bogged down by the yoke of leadership conspiracy and the country is not appreciably moving towards attaining the lofty dreams and great vision Abiola had for Nigeria and the people.

‘’It is an understatement that our nation is today, faced with arrested development in all areas that matter.

“Going by what currently obtains, and beyond political arguments, tokenism in mandate delivery, vacuous grandstanding, and the shenanigans of the political elites, our nation is not anyway near the true ideals of the democracy for which Abiola fought and died.

‘’We do not appear to be on the desirable path of meeting the yearnings and aspirations of our people.

The government, today, is far detached from the noble cause of banishing poverty; engendering a sane society and safe Nigerian landscape; of committing to making life truly meaningful for all Nigerians; of enthroning equity, social justice, and of building a good Nigerian society for all.”