After an exhilarating season 1, Netflix is back with Ginny & Georgia Season 2 which means more drama from the teens, more questionable parenting scenarios, and of course, more rattling secrets to unravel.

The Season 2 picks up deftly from where the season 1 left off with the mother-daughter relationship having gone south.

When we last left the dysfunctional Miller family, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her little brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) were hightailing it out of Wellsbury on a motorbike in hopes of getting as far away as possible from mother dearest Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her glitter-coated web of lies and secrets (the murdery kind).

From lying about sending Austin’s letters to his dad in prison to taking out credit cards in her children’s names, Georgia has always done what it takes to survive — to the detriment of her children. By the end of Season 1, Ginny and Austin have had enough of Georgia, whom we learned through a series of grim flashbacks has been something of a Bonnie-esque criminal since she was a teen as a means of survival.

Ginny is still reeling from the discovery that her mom is a murderer, naturally, but she’s also still trying to cope with her normal teen drama on top of it all. “MANG,” her first ever real friends, have cut her off completely after finding out about her and Marcus’s (Felix Mallard) secret romance.

Meanwhile, Georgia, although newly engaged and the soon-to-be First Lady of Wellsbury, is not feeling too celebratory without her kids in the house. There has always been tension between Ginny and Georgia — their complex dynamic is arguably the most compelling aspect of the series — but Season 2 finds the mother/daughter duo more distant than ever before.

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia does have a lot going for it when it hones in on its characters and all their idiosyncrasies (some, of course, more charming than others). Not surprisingly, Sara Waisglass is a scene-stealer as Max, no matter how obnoxious she may be, but we also get the pleasant surprise of watching an unexpected friendship bloom between Ginny and Abby (Katie Douglas), who was thrown unceremoniously out of MANG at the end of Season 1 following the Marcus/Hunter/Ginny debacle. Abby wasn’t always Ginny’s biggest supporter, so to see them bond over their ousting was a nice change of pace from the incessant Max-centric MANG hangouts.