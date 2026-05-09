2027 polls: Why we endorsed Tinubu, Hamzat, others – Alimosho APC stakeholders

Tinubu-Hamzat

By Dapo Akinrefon

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Alimosho Federal Constituency, on Saturday, endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term. They also threw their weight behind the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, as the party’s preferred successor to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2027 governorship race.

The APC stakeholders in Alimosho also backed key serving lawmakers from the constituency, including Senator Idiat Adebule, Mr Kehinde Joseph and Mr Lukmon Olatunji Orelope, for a fresh term.

The decision to support the incumbents for re-election was part of a unity effort after internal divisions affected the party’s performance in the last general elections.

The meeting was convened by the APC apex leader in Alimosho Federal Constituency and leader in the Alimosho Local Government Area, Mr Adebisi Yusuf, and former deputy governor and presidential aide, Mrs Joke Orelope-Adefulire.

Addressing newsmen, Mr Yusuf said the gathering was different from earlier constituency meetings because it was specifically convened to unite party stakeholders in Alimosho, a major source of votes in Lagos.

He added that divisions within the APC ranks contributed to poor outcomes for the APC in the area during the 2023 elections.

He said: “We need unity in Alimosho ahead of the 2027 general election.”

Yusuf said the stakeholders’ position was to mobilise support for the President across Alimosho and ensure a strong turnout during the elections.

He said he leads the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT) adding that mobilisation efforts would be intensified to deliver votes from the constituency.

Stakeholders also endorsed Hamzat to succeed Sanwo-Olu, a position Yusuf said aligned with what he called existing support for the deputy governor within party leadership structures in Lagos.

He stated Tinubu had endorsed Hamzat and urged party members to rally behind him.

He argued that Hamzat’s record as commissioner and deputy governor showed capacity for higher office.

He also described the endorsement as notable because, in his view, deputy governors are often not considered for succession in many states.

In addition to backing Tinubu and Hamzat, the stakeholders endorsed all incumbent lawmakers from the area to seek re-election.

Those endorsed include: Senator Idiat Adebule (Lagos West, Senate); Mr Ganiyu Adele-Ayuba (Alimosho Federal Constituency I, House of Representatives); Mr Kehinde Joseph (Alimosho Federal Constituency II, House of Representatives); and Mr Lukmon Olatunji Orelope (Alimosho State Constituency I, Lagos State House of aassembly).

Yusuf said the lawmakers had “proved to be good ambassadors of Alimosho” and that renewing their mandates would strengthen party unity.

He said Joseph’s return would make him a ranking member in the House of Representatives, which, according to him, could improve Alimosho’s ability to attract infrastructure and other projects. He described Joseph as a grassroots mobiliser and said the constituency was supporting him for a third term.

On Adele-Ayuba, Yusuf said the lawmaker’s consultations and visibility in parliament had helped him act as a unifying figure, and that supporting his return would signal that APC stakeholders in Alimosho were no longer divided.

The APC leader said the unity push required stakeholders to make sacrifices, warning against what he listed as arrogance, selfishness and greed, which he blamed for past internal disputes.