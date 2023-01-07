…Calls on state judiciary to insulate self from partisan politics

...Says no amount of blackmail, intimidation can stop APC from taking over the Brick House

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze, says plot by the Gov. Wike -led state government to frame-up fresh criminal charges against former Governor, Chibuike Amaechi and the Governorship Candidate of the APC in Rivers State, Pst. Tonye Cole, has been uncovered.

In a statement signed by Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, APC Chieftain, member of APC Legacy Projects Media Team & former National Publicity Secretary, nPDP, made available to media houses, Eze said the charges have been filed at the state high court and the Governor has directed the Chief Justice of the State to ensure that the matter is assigned to a Judge that will ensure a speedy trial and find the duo guilty in a bid to disgrace Amaechi and scuttle the chances of the APC at the polls.

Recall that same criminal charges were preferred against Rt. Hon Amaechi and Cole by Wike and his administration earlier last year for the sale of state assets, but the matter was struck out by Justice Okogbule Gbasam in October 2022, after the State Attorney-General indicated to withdraw the charges.

Eze said the tip-off available to him I clearly indicates that the Gov. Wike is hellbent on ensuring that the APC is frustrating from featuring on the ballot in the forthcoming elections and that the judicial arm has given him an ironclad assurance to do his bidding as he considers the criminal charge as his last option opened to him to frustrate the APC at the polls.

The party Chief equally revealed that there was a mild confusion yesterday after the bailiff failed to deliver the hearing notice on Amaechi and Cole as every process from the trial to sentencing has been programmed. He added that Wike had boasted before some allies that the AG has got enough evidence to prosecute Amaechi and Cole including copies of the receipt evidencing the alleged transaction and sales of the assets.

Assuring that Amaechi and Cole will be vindicated again, Chief Eze called on officials of the state judiciary to be custodians of justice and always be wary of being inveigled into a situation in which they find themselves as partisan agents in the pursuit of a selfish private vendetta.

He assured that the ploy will hit the brick as usual and called on the Rivers APC to remain steadfast in the pursuit of a better life for all through a responsible government under Pst Tonye Cole and the progressives party.