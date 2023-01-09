Gov. Ikedi Ohakim

By Biodun Busari

Former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim has called on the security agents in the country to leave no stone unturned in finding the unidentified gunmen who attacked his convoy last Monday.

In an incident that happened at Oriagu, Ehime Mbano Local Government of Imo State, gunmen killed four police orderlies, as Ohakim narrowly escaped death.

While the assailants are still at large, the former governor said he and his family were still shocked over the matter.

He made these known in a letter he signed to thank Nigerians titled, ‘Thank you, fellow compatriots’ for showing concern.

Ohakim said, “On behalf of my family, I wish to wholeheartedly express our profound appreciation of the outpouring of love from several Nigerians over the unfortunate incident of January 2, 2023, during which two of my children and I very narrowly escaped death.

“The story has been told and retold and though some versions were not altogether accurate, the important thing is that I survived what was a clear attempt to assassinate me.

“Even though the nation-wide condemnation of such a despicable act was to be expected, I noticed, in all the messages and calls I received, deep personal love and regard for me.

“It is needless to mention names but suffice it to state that I received messages and calls of empathy and solidarity from numerous political, religious and traditional leaders; professionals, the youth, captains of industry etc from North to South; and from East to West.

“To all of you, we say THANK YOU VERY MUCH; and we pray that the good Lord will shield each and every one of you from such a traumatic experience.

“While we cannot thank God enough for this miracle, I must confess that we are yet to come to terms with the death of the four gallant security officers who lost their lives while trying to save mine.”

The former governor grieved over the death of the policemen who lost their lives in the attack, while lamenting the worsening insecurity in the country.

He said, “As I write this message, my heart bleeds but, of course, no length or volume of literature can sufficiently express the pain and hurt that is going on right deep inside me.

“These were young men at the prime of their youth and career and for whom the future held quite a lot. The circumstances of their death are yet another very sad commentary on our collective existence as a people but as a person and as a family, it is a personal loss.

“While condemning the incident, Nigerians, quite expectedly, have once again expressed their angst over the scourge of insecurity in our clime and I lend my voice in calling on the security agencies to leave no stone unturned not only in unravelling the mystery behind this particular incident but to ultimately find a lasting solution to what now seems like an intractable national problem.

“I am, encouraged, however, by the fact that security agents in Imo state in particular have posted a few impressive performances in the recent past and I believe that together with the proven determination of the state governor in dealing with the matter of insecurity, it is only a matter of time for those behind that dastardly act to be fished out.

“On our part, my family will do everything humanly possible to ensure that, though their losses are irreparable, those left behind by the gallant late officers do not suffer untold hardship. May the good Lord grant their souls eternal rest.

“Once again, I thank you all, fellow compatriots, for the great love you showed towards my family and I at such a critical moment in our lives. May God Almighty continue to protect you as we give Him all the glory.”