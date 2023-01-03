Twin Image Concept, organisers of Face of Images Reality TV show at the prize presentation to winners of the show expressed a sigh of joy while recounting the impact of the show on the Nigerian youths since its inception some years ago.

The twin brothers who spoke to media men said that some of the previous contestants are now in the UK and other parts of the world developing themselves. Others are working in banks, some are into real estate, entertainment etc. and these achievements make us happy. However, despite the challenges of gathering young people to help them discover, pursue and focus on their talents these results and passion have been our motivating factors”.

“The show ended in goodwill and this year, we have our winners, Okwuchukwu, the main winner, then first runner up, Boitop and second runner up, West.

“The winner went home with a car, N1m and a trip to South Africa for vacation. The first runner-up got N200,000 and we will do a standard music video for him next year. We will also assist him to push his career. The second runner-up got N100,000 and a football trial with one of our football agents”.

In order to increase, and extend this empowerment process to society, it is part of the company’s policy that the three winners must do a project that will give back to society. Some of the contestants who are good will be given the opportunity to feature in our forth-coming movies next year”.

In addition, the winner of the Reality TV show, Onyegbosi Okwuchukwu Henry, who is an indigene of Anambra state residing in Bayelsa state said that he came across the show online and I applied, and later called to have qualified for the show.

According to Henry, we were 26 contestants during the show and I emerged as the winner with a car, N1m and a trip to South Africa. “I thank God for the show and organisers of the show, Twin Image Concept for having us in this show. The show made me discover my talents and skills.

“We spent 20 days in the house, during which I learnt self-control and emotional control among others. This helped me a lot because in the house, there are people with different characters and I was able to control myself during the show. I did my best possible and my family and fans voted for me. I am into cryptocurrency trading and a marketer and forex trading”.

The first runner-up, Perfect Odiri Boitop, a musician from Delta state and a musician, said “I came across the show through one of my friends, I applied for it and was chosen to be one of the contestants. While we were in the house I learnt a lot – how to be confident, and patient and how to accommodate people. I will invest the money into my musical career. The organisers are one of the best people that you can work with.

They are like a father to me and they have given us the best idea. I have finished my NYSC and also looking for a job. For now, I have a deal with the company and until the contract is done, I can’t participate in other reality television shows”.

The second runner-up, Ototo West Smart is an indigene of Delta state, a school certificate holder who has a passion for the entertainment industry. West said that getting into the house, I was scared but I made up my mind not to give up.

“It was a good show because I had time to interact with other contestants and I was able to manage their different behaviours. I learnt how to control my emotions and how to be bold. I was able to discover my hidden talents as a standup comedian and got ideas on business. I’m a footballer and I love football with passion. I won the second prize and went home with N100,000 and a football deal.”