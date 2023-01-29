.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

11 persons were reportedly burnt beyond recognition in an auto crash that occurred at Soka Bridge in Ore, Odigbo council area of Ondo state on Sunday.

Eyewitness accounts said that the accident involved a trailer and a Marcopollo bus.

According to him “The trailer passed through one way and in the process collided with the Marcopollo bus which was coming from the Benin highway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Unit Commander in Ore, Mr Sikiru Alonge, confirmed the crash.

Alonge said the incident had caused traffic gridlock along the route and all eleven persons were burnt beyond recognition.

According to him “The Fire has been extinguished, while the traffic is being controlled on the Benin/Lagos Lane.

He added that “Efforts are in top gear with other security agencies to remove crashed vehicles from the road.

Details later