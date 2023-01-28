By Emeka Obasi

Renowned writer Chimamanda Adichie should start bracing up for service to country, that is the significance of the chieftaincy title bestowed on her by Igwe Leonard Nwankwo Eze of Abba.

The Igwe must be a seer. Chimamanda is the Odeluwa of her Anambra community. She is the first female to be so honoured in Abba. The political class was fully represented. Peter Obi and his dutiful Labourers, Godwin Obaseki’s crowd of Edo in- laws and Chukwuma Soludo’s home team took positions.

Many did not see Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe physically. I did, in spirit. Zik, the first President of Nigeria and first indigenous Governor -General could have been communing with his Obi, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe.

Chimamanda was bred in Nsukka. Azikiwe founded the University of Nigeria Nsukka. Chimamanda’s middle name is Ngozi. That is the name of Zik’s first daughter. The Owelle married Uche. One of the novelist’s siblings is Uche.

Azikiwe’s first son was Chuks. That is the name of Chimamanda’s brother. The politician earned two Masters’ degrees in the United States. The woman has the same mark. And both spent time at universities in Pennsylvania.

Chimamanda was born in Enugu. Zik died in Enugu. She published a short story in 2020 and titled it Zikora. When the chieftaincy title came in 2022, it was reported in the Sun newspaper by Zika Bobby. The Owelle lived in Nsukka, that was the home of the Adichies.

Zik hailed from Onitsha and built a stadium in Yaba, Lagos. Chimamanda’s dad attended Our Ladies High School, Onitsha before proceeding to Yaba Technical Institute. Azikiwe was a newspaper editor. Chimamanda edited the Compass as a medical student.

While Chimamanda left Medicine for Liberal Arts, Zik’s son, Nwachukwu became a Medical doctor after studying History. I guess, Chimamanda’s husband is a doctor. She has 16 honourary doctorate degrees. Zik was known as Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

This Zik factor is remarkable. I doubt if Chimamanda has thought about it. Her place in the scheme of leadership is guaranteed. The conferment of Odeluwa showed it. Igwe Eze is a double King because his surname Eze also means King.

It is significant that Chinua Achebe was not one of the attendees but there was an Achebe, a King from Onitsha. We know the place of the author of Things Fall Apart in the Chimamanda story. The Adichies lived in a house once occupied by the novelist.

The Civil War is a story yet to be told in full. The world forgets that Biafra was a thousand times worse than Rwanda. Chimamanda has done her bit. She lost her grandparents, one of them in a Refugee Camp. She penned Half of a Yellow Sun, as a reminder.

Talking of Refugee Camp, one woman who should tell the story better is Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, Director General of World Trade Organisation. I am not surprised that she shares same name with Chimamanda. These are two powerful women.

Prof. Chukuka Okonjo was a Biafran One -Star general and led the Biafran Organisation of Freedom Fighters. His wife, Prof. Kamene Okonjo watched as their daughter, Ngozi, braved odds as a volunteer to cater for the injured and vulnerable.

Chimamanda’s father, Prof James Nwoye Adichie was the first Nigerian Professor of Statistics. Prof. Okonjo was the first Nigerian Professor of Demography. The men were Mathematicians. Okonjo taught at the University of Ibadan, Adichie graduated from the premier university.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala served Nigeria meritoriously. Now she is serving the world. Chimamanda is projecting the name of her country and the world is watching. There is a reason for all that. Leaders are all around us for good.

Amina Mohammed is Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations. She is respected globally. She served Nigeria in various capacities and was not found wanting even when some politicians were bent on frustrating her.

Nigerians are getting ready to elect a new leader. Expectations are high that there will be transparency in the elections. We have a battalion of men, all born of women. This may be our last chance to get it right. The women have what it takes to castrate the men politically.

If we fail in 2023, I will call on God to render Nigerian men politically impotent. The Triumvirate of Chimamanda, Amina and Ngozi ( CAN) can take us from the Poverty capital of the world to the Place to be in the 21st Century.

Tobi Amusan will be part of this movement. Sports is one language of unity. She is the first Nigerian world champion in Athletics. Potential world beaters are all around the nation. Politicians must not come out again f 2023 fails.

Chimamanda should think about this. She has been chosen by the Igwe of Abba. Heaven is Igwe in Igbo. Her stars are shining bright. I do not know what she thinks about leadership. I do know that her pen is mightier than the sword.