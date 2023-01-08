President Muhammadu Buhari

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity And Transparency (CESJET) has nominated President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the country’s security chiefs for the Nobel Peace Prize.

CESJET said the nomination is in collaboration with her international partners and in line with global best practices to spur the President, Armed forces, and police to do more in 2023.

The security chiefs include the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Leo Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amao and Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

In a statement signed by Comrade Isaac Ikpa on Thursday, the Centre said the nomination is in consideration of their efforts in peace, security, and human rights.

He added that by restoring peace across the country, they averted a crisis in the continent owing to Nigeria’s strategic importance in Africa.

CESJET noted that the President displayed a tremendous zeal to end the reign of terror, giving marching orders to service chiefs, culminating in victory for the nation.

The Centre said the international bodies have been more impressed by the country’s improved human rights record.

Ikpa added that the Armed Forces, in particular, have carried out their duties within the ambit of the law and in line with international best practices.

He said troops of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have not only tackled the menace of Boko Haram and banditry very decisively, but they have also helped to ensure stability on the continent by ensuring that ethnic agitators and separatists didn’t lead the country into civil war and destabilization on the continent which would have thrown women and children into sufferings.

“This nomination is the sequel to a series of considerations that saw us embark on extensive research to access the immense contributions of the nominees to the Peace and Security of Nigeria in the last year, the safety and welfare of women and children in crisis zones across Nigeria, the human rights of vulnerable persons in conflict areas and compliance with international best practices in tackling insurgency and in the restoration of sanity,” he said.

“These individuals have taken proactive steps and gone the extra mile to ensure that the country remains secure and safe for the largest population of the state.

“With genuine solutions, courage, unity of purpose, and a well-engineered architecture they have put in place, working closely with other strategic local and international actors, it is crystal clear that there is an assured peaceful co-existence that would account for mutual prosperity.”

Ikpa further revealed that the civil-military relationship is at its best level at the moment.

He, however, charged the Nigerian troops to maintain the momentum against criminals while further strengthening ties with civilians.