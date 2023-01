Sean Dyche

By Efosa Taiwo

Everton have announced the appointment of Sean Dyche as their new manager.

Dyche, a former Brighton boss, replaces Lampard who was recently sacked by the Toffees after a string of poor performances that left the club sitting in 19th position.

Dyche signed a contract until June 2025 with the Toffees.

On his appointment, Dyche said, “There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine”.

Welcome to Everton Football Club, Sean Dyche! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/B8Z7WlIXb9— Everton (@Everton) January 30, 2023