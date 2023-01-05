Bolanle Raheem

IGP to institutionalise transparent criminal investigation

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

African Women Leaders

Network, AWLN, Nigeria has called for urgent comprehensive security sector and healthcare delivery system reform to forestall extra-judicial killings.

AWLN called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to institutionalize a transparent and thorough criminal investigation and judicial process to ensure the speedy trial of culpable security/law enforcement officers with harsh enough penalties that serve as a deterrent to others. Both the procedure and outcome of such trials should be made open to boost state accountability and public confidence in the criminal justice system.

The call was made following the killing of Mrs Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer, pregnant with twins, murdered by a police officer on December 25, 2022.

In a statement signed by the Chair, AWLN Steering Committee, Prof. Funmi Para-Mallam, FCPA, mIoD, mni, the group who condoled with the family, friends and colleagues of late Bolanle Raheem, described the incident as gruesome and unwarranted.

“The unwarranted killing is one too many in a persistent culture of police brutality and failure to adhere to Nigeria Police Force (NPF) rules of engagement and professional ethics. AWLN aligns fully with the recent call for the speedy dispensation of justice by 223 women groups under the aegis of the Womanifesto Forum”.

AWLN, a network of women’s organisations that seeks to enhance the transformative participation of women in decision-making towards achieving inclusive and sustainable peace and development in Africa, also urged the IGP to conduct independent, in-depth investigations into Police and other security/law enforcement formations with a track record of shooting unarmed Nigerians, like the Ajiwe Police Station in Lagos, towards making far-reaching changes.

“Conduct background checks and psychological profiling of security/law enforcement personnel prior to recruitment and at periodic points along their career path. This should include mental health assessments to determine post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Train and mandate security/law enforcement agents to quickly and effectively disarm and demobilize any renegade officer on duty,” it stated.