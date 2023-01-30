By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Catholic Church in Benue state has demanded for reparation for the destruction of its schools and hospitals by armed herdsmen who have been attacking parts of the state.

The Bishop of Makurdi Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe who made the call Monday in Makurdi during the Commissioning of the newly constructed diagnostic laboratory by the Church at the Bishop Murray Hospital, said the demand was justifiable.

He said the attacks and destruction of infrastructure that cost the Church huge funds to put in place in several communities across the state would not be wished away.

While lamenting the level of destruction of the infrastructure in some of the invaded communities including Udei and Agagbe in Guma and Gwer West Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state respectively, the cleric said the crime would not go unpunished.

According to the cleric, “they will have to pay reparation for the destruction of these schools and hospitals, it will not go unpunished.

“So many of our schools and hospitals have been destroyed by the armed herders. Go to Udei, go to Agagbe and see the level of destruction. Also go to other places and see what they have done.

“We will insist and fight for the reparation till we get it. Even if it means taking it to the Vatican we will do, till we get justice in the matter because the level of destruction is unacceptable.”