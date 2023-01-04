.

…as Oborevwori, Uduaghan, Otuaro drum support for PDP

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

VICE Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Wednesday, promised that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would prioritize the completion of the Gas Revolution Industrial Park project in Ogidigben, Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State if elected.

Okowa who betated the All Progressives Congress, APC’s led Federal Government for abandoning the Gas Revolution project, also slammed the APC administration for the moribund Delta Steel Company, Ovwian-Aladja now Premium Steel Company.

He stated this at Ogbe-Ijoh and Otor-Udu Local Government Area, during the PDP’s campaign rally to the areas. He lamented that as important as the gas revolution park was to the nation and the world, the Buhari administration had failed to ensure its realisation.

He said the world was moving towards gas as alternative energy source, but decried that the Federal Government’s ineptitude had put the gas project in jeopardy.

Okowa is also the Governor of Delta State, said when optimally harnessed, the gas potential in Warri South West Local Government Area and other oil-bearing communities would significantly boost the nation’s economy and the state as well as the local government areas.

He said that the APC administration lacked creative ideas on how to diversify the economic base of the nation which would have put the nation on a pedestal of sustainable growth and development.

“For over seven and half years, the APC-led administration has failed to bring the Gas Revolution Industrial Park in Ogidigben to reality because they don’t understand the economic potential of the project.

“This is why we must have our own person in Abuja so that we can ensure commencement of the project.

“Let’s vote the PDP to ensure realisation of the project. It will be one of the major projects we will embark on once we take over.

“The whole world is moving towards gas and we have it in abundance and I can assure you that we will focus on it because many countries are looking for gas and we have it in abundance.

“If elected, the Federal Government, under the PDP would pay special attention to the enormous gas in Warri South West Local Government which has been abandoned by the APC administration.

“A PDP Federal Government, if elected, would harness the vast gas potential in the area and other oil-bearing communities in the country to strenghten the economic base of the nation which will also trickle down to the local government areas that produce oil.

“APC has finished Nigeria with their inept administration and we will not allow them to kill us before we act. So, let us vote them out with our PVCs,” the governor stated.

On Delta Steel Company, Ovwian-Aladja, Okowa assured that the PDP would join hands with the core investor, Premium Steel, to revive the moribund company.

He said: “We are already talking to Premium Steel; the state government may invest in the company for the sake of our people that will be employed there”.

He commended his predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, for his contributions to the party’s campaigns saying, “the work you are doing in reconciling members of our party, we are happy with it and we can’t thank you enough”.

Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, said he was grateful to Governor Okowa for the construction of Aladja-Isaba road, Madagho Sport road and interventions at the Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

Otuaro said Warri South-West would not disappoint the party, and assured that they would vote for all candidates of the party as they had always done.

Former Governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, lauded the people of Warri South-West for being very peaceful and commended Okowa and Otuaro for their contributions to peace and development of the area.

At Udu, the former governor decried the mismanagement of Delta Steel Company, Ovwian-Aladja and urged the Vice-Presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to work towards reviving the company, when elected.

Governorship candidate of the party, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, commended Otuaro for his laudable contributions to the governance of the state, assuring that he would advance the state further with his M.O.R.E. Agenda.

He said the party had never lost election in Warri South-West and urged them to maintain the status.

In his remarks, State Chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said Deltans had resolved not to vote for the APC.

He said that Deltans would vote Sheriff Oborevwori as governor because he would live with the people and transform the state with more development projects.

Director-General of the State Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, commended the people for their consistent support for the party since 1999 and urged them to vote all candidates of the party in the elections.

At Otor-Udu, a former APC chieftain and aide of the Deputy President of the Senate, Benjamin Sharta, along with hundreds of his supporters, dumped the APC for the PDP.