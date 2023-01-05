By Steve Oko

The presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has re-scheduled his visit to Abia for presidential rally.

According to a release by his Presidential Campaign Council, the rally earlier scheduled for Tuesday, January 10, has now been moved forward to Monday, January 9.

The release signed by the Director Media & Publicity, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Council, Abia State, Chief Kingsley Megwara, did not give reasons for the change in date but simply apologized for any inconveniences it might cause Atiku’s supporters and party faithful.

However, there is no change in the venue of the rally which remains Umuahia Township Stadium while time is 9:00am.

Although Gov Okezie Ikpeazu did not attend the inauguration of the Abia chapter of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, members of the PCC have vowed to push ahead with the campaign despite the Governor’s association with Gov. Nyesom Wike-led G-5 that has refused to identify with Atiku’s campaigns.

Director General of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, promised to deliver Abia to Atiku at the poll.

He has maintained the Abia remains a PDP stronghold, and will deliver all PDP candidates at the forthcoming elections.