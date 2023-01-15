By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in company of the Party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye and other Party stalwarts on Sunday evening visited the accident victims at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital, JUTH.

Recall that some supporters of the Party were involved in a fatal accident which left 16 people dead and scores injured. They were returning from the Party ‘s Zonal really in Pankshin in the Central zone of the State.

Before proceeding to the hospital, he earlier paid a visit to a former Governor of the State, Senator Jonah Jang at his house where he extended his condolences to the PDP family and Plateau State as a whole.

He donated the initial sum of N30m to be used for the treatment of the patients who are in different hospitals.

He said, “The National Chairman has delivered the message on behalf of all of us, I don’t have to repeat what he said, I only want to also commiserate with the entire PDP family in Plateau State for the loss of lives of the young men and possibly women who are the future. It is a very painful one that young lives could be cut short in their prime. It is a sad moment.

“I want to assure you that we will stand by you and make sure that those who are in the hospitals get the best possible medical attention and to ensure the we identify with the families of the deceased. I am here to announce the initial support of N30m…”

Ayu had earlier said, “… We will make sure that they don’t die in vain but continue to work hard and rebuild this country. It is a very painful loss, we console with all our members, all the people of Plateau especially the families and we pray that God console you and give you the strength to continue in the journey you begun. The best we can do is to win the election and see how we can look after the families because some of them left dependents behind…”

Responding, Senator Jang appreciated the gesture and said, “We were preparing to go and see the victims when we were told that the Presidential candidate and the National Chairman have diverted their route to come to commiserate with us. This shows love…

“It is a very sad moment, this sacrifice won’t be in vain by the grace of God. Plateau will deliver to PDP from top to bottom. Plateau is PDP and PDP is Plateau…”

The entourage later moved to JUTH where they interacted with the families of the victims who are on admission and offer condolences to the injured.