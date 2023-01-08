The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ogun Central senatorial district, Shuaib Afolabi Salisu (SAS) has urged the electorate to beware of political jobbers masquerading as lifesavers, just as his campaign allegedly unsettles the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While urging Nigerians to endeavor to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), Salisu stated that the coming election would enable the people of Ogun Central to elect a credible candidate with verifiable track record and committed to the peoples development.

This was disclosed in a statement by his media aide, Adetunji Adeteye, ahead of the flag-off of his door-to-door campaign and open-air rallies across the six local government areas that make up Ogun Central senatorial district.

Salisu maintained that this was important for the development of the country, adding that the electorate should look out for people with a clean slate of professional achievements and antecedents.

He said: “Our campaign is entering another phase next week and we are not relenting on the gains we have recorded so far. We are strategic about it and we are intimating our people on the kind of representation they should expect in the coming months.

“Our approach is not pedestrian and the feedback from our people has been satisfactory and we can boldly say we are coasting to victory”.

He urged the people to ask the candidates the right questions, saying they cannot afford to vote for individuals with questionable backgrounds and means of livelihood.

“The people of Ogun Central are noble with traits of Omoluabi and an unblemished record of hard work and competence, we cannot have our voice silenced in the national assembly, therefore, we must avoid incompetent politicians who cannot confidently speak about their plans, that is if they have one, but they show their disingenuous faces during elections by attempting to lure the people into empty promises.

Reacting to a recent statement allegedly credited to Olumide Aderinokun, candidate of the opposition party, PDP, Salisu’s media team, said it would not engage in any form of media diatribe with a drowning group of political neophytes who are still struggling to clear their names from unwholesome practices.

Adeteye said he (Salisu) is focused and would rather play politics based on ideology, competence, and credibility, adding that the APC candidate is a grassroots politician with resounding voice that resonates with the masses.

“If they are feeling the heat, they should learn to live with it because the coming days will be more intense and I doubt if they will be able to survive it. The Greek gifts to hoodwink the electorate are consistent with their style...Advanced Gifts Fraud...we will not join them.

“Our candidate is a man of class, very strategist, and boardroom technocrat with two successive governments in Ogun State; serving as Chief of Staff to Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Governor Dapo Abiodun, respectively.

“For a man who was born and raised in one of the most remote villages in the Opeji area of Odeda local government, and was able to surmount the ordeal of poverty, excel with flying colors as a computer science student at the prestigious University of Lagos, with a scholarship to his record, and with a masters degree in computer science and another in Business administration, one would then realise why his intimidating resumé is a major cause of worry for the opposition” he said.

“Salisu has intensified his senatorial campaign in the past few weeks with recent visits to critical stakeholders across the senatorial district and has been enjoying tremendous support and endorsement from the people.”