By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The ambition of Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Anambra Senatorial Zone seat, to return to the upper chamber of the National Assembly, for the third time yesterday suffered a major setback, as a group under the aegis of Anambra North Elders Forum, ANEF, rejected her bid.

Rising from a meeting in Otuocha, Anambra East, Local Government Area, the group said that Senator Oduah, having represented the Anambra North Senatorial zone for almost eight years, has taken her fair share of representation of the people of Abambra North Senatorial zone.

Addressing newsmen after their meeting, the chairman of Anambra North Elders Forum, ANEF, Chief Nathaniel Onuora, said their position is even supported by the fact that Senator Oduah, has not effectively represented the zone in the last seven years.

According to Chief Onuora, “Odua’s voice was not clearly and loudly heard in the red chamber defending her people as others were doing or proposing interest bills that would benefit their constituent.”

After our meeting today here in Otuocha, headquarters of Anambra East Local Government Area, we members of Anambra North Elders Forum, ANEF, we resolved to reject Senator third term bid to represent Anambra North Senatorial zone in the Senate.

Our position is justified by the fact that Senator Oduah has not effectively represented our zone in the last seven years. Her voice was not clearly and loudly heard in the red chamber defending her people as others were doing or proposing interest bills that would benefit their constituent.

“She has not perform well, we are not aware of any bills and motions she sponsored in the upper chamber of the National Assembly in almost eight years of her representation of the zone filed woefully to empower people even with the huge money that accrued to her office.

“We want a senator that will be accessible, a senator our people can easily reach not one that hardly come near the people. We don’t want somebody who would be distracted because of constant attendance to cases with anti corruption agencies.”