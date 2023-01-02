Fancy Acholonu, the ex-fiancee of Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has revealed that the actor convinced her to apologise publicly.

She stated this on Monday when responding to a curious follower on her Instagram post.

Recall the Nigerian-American model, recently, in an Instagram post, which has now been deleted, publicly apologised to Ekubo for canceling their wedding plans.

In response to the apology, the actor said that he appreciated it.

“I appreciate the apology. May God bless us all,” he wrote.

On Monday, in the comment section of her Instagram post, a user asked if the apology was initiated by the actor. “Did Alex convince u to make that apology post? I saw something on the blogs. If he did. Sis that is extremely manipulative you should run for your life he only wanted to use for revenge,” the user wrote.

In her response, Fancy wrote, “Yes he did. It’s true. I fell for it. My eyes are now fully open. I’m at peace & now have full understanding.”

She also maintained secrecy on the reason she broke up with him in the first place after being asked by another curious follower.

The user wrote, You’re beautiful ❤️ What really happened between you too? Maybe you will feel better if you open up. Don’t take all the blames alone!

She responded, ‘@(null) you are so right! I’ve literally said nothing about why I even ended it in the first place. People are attacking me not even knowing the pain I went through and he’s busy asking me to apologize publicly all the time just for his image. What about my image he’s now trying to damage? It’s beyond cruel. Im now longer scared or under his control 💯’