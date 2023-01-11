By Steve Oko

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has decried the sorry state of infrastructure in Abia State, saying that Abia is number one alphabetically but ranks last in terms of development.

Abia State Chairman, Media & Publicity Directorate of the Council, Comrade Kingsley Nduoma, who stated this at the inauguration of the committee Wednesday in Umuahia, challenged the State Government to account for the billions of monthly allocation it received from the Federation Allocation.

He urged Abians to align with the ruling national party for better governance.

Nduoma regretted that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which had presided over the affairs of Abia State had supervised the deterioration of the state without much noticable progress.

He said that Ebonyi State which is under APC had far developed beyond Abia from where it was carved out.

He solicited support for Tinubu saying he had shown capacity to transform Nigeria’s economy if given the opportunity as he exemplified in his days as Lagos Governor.

Nduoma said that Tinubu as Lagos State Governor, laid the foundation for the enduring legacies of today’s prosperous Lagos.

According to him, Tinubu has a track record of performance and can be trusted for Nigeria’s greatness if voted into power.

He said that the APC-led Federal Government had not failed Nigerians, and would do more if given another opportunity.

The APC chieftain, particularly lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, for delivering on his campaign promises, claiming that Buhari has outperformed every known administration in Nigeria.

He said that he had not withheld any state allocation, unlike former President Olusegun Obasanjo that withheld Lagos State allocation for years.

In his remarks, a member of the Media Directorate, Hon. Ude Agbai, urged Ndigbo to key into national politics and jettison primordial sentiments in the forthcoming elections.

He refuted claims in some quarters that the APC had not been fair to the South East, arguing that the party has not in any way shortchanged or marginalized Ndigbo.

Another member of the Directorate, Elder Okorafor Kalu Okorafor, said Nigeria should not be left in the hands of a toddler but someone with a track record of performance.