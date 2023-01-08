By Steve Oko

Eight persons lost their lives while seven were seriously injured in a fatal auto crash that occurred at the Umueka axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

The accident involving a Toyota bus and a stationary tanker happened around 6:00 am between the Umueka and Aro Ngwa junction of the highway shortly after the Osisioma Aba flyover.

The 14-seater bus conveying them was said to have rammed into a stationary truck on the expressway.

Poor visibility as a result of early morning dews was suspected to have caused the accident as the driver rammed the bus into the trailer said to have broken down in the middle of the road.

The bus according to the eye witness accounts was soaked with the blood of the victims.

Confirming the incident, the Abia State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Mr Paul Ugwu, described it as very unfortunate.

Giving details of the casualty figure, the FRSC boss said a total of 15 persons were involved, 12 male adults and three female adults.

He confirmed that eight persons died at the spot and had been deposited at the Alanwenmadu mortuary around the vicinity while the injured ones were taken to Ronald Hospital Nkpuala and Living Word Hospital.

Mr Ugwu said his men from Aba patrol team had been to the scene and had cleared the place.

He appealed to motorists against overspeeding so they could be able to control their vehicles in the eventuality of an emergency.