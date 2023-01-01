By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party(YPP), Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, has thanked God and the people of Akwa Ibom state for standing by him through his recent travails, stating that he holds no grudge against anybody over what he described as “ that sad and despicable act”.

In a New Year message entitled: “2023: Our Rebirth is Nigh ”, the senator representing Akwa Ibom North East, who is popularly known as OBA, promised to run an all-inclusive government, “where everyone across the entire 31 Local Government Areas of the state will have equal opportunity to participate and contribute to the wellbeing of the state”, if he is elected the next governor.

The message is the first official statement since he was granted bail by the Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State’s capital from Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre.

The federal lawmaker was on December 2, 2022, jailed 42 years over corrupt practices by a Federal High Court presided over by Justice Agatha 42Okereke

The statement reads”Great compatriots, may I, on behalf of my dear wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Imaobong Nkeiru Bassey Albert and Family, convey our warmest new year prayer to all Akwa Ibomites; members of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Akwa Ibom State chapter; members of Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign Movement; constituents of Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District; the good people of Akwa Ibom State and indeed friends and well-wishers beyond borders.

“This New Year message to you all is one filled with exhilaration of joy and immeasurable gratefulness to the Almighty God – the Omnipotent, Omnipresent and Omniscient, for granting us great help to live through the year 2022 despite the ferocious challenges we encountered. Personally, God has filled my mouth with songs of praises for making “His word a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path” (Psalm 119:105) throughout the 28 days of the unjust incarceration in Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre, before I was granted bail by the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“May I therefore use this opportunity, to thank the great people of Akwa Ibom State and indeed other well meaning Nigerians – men, women, youths and children who prayed ceaselessly and tirelessly for God’s divine intervention and who in their unquantifiable numbers, thronged the Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre on Thursday, December 29, 2022, while others lined the routes to Uyo as well as assembled at Senator Bassey Albert Multi-purpose Recreational Centre, Ifa Ikot Akpan, along Airport Way, to welcome me after my release. That massive reception will ever remain unforgettable and indelible in our hearts.

“In the light of the above, I wish to state that we hold no grudge against anybody on that sad and despicable act. Rather, we see the episode as a watershed experience in the journey towards giving Akwa Ibom State the needed rebirth – in all ramifications. At this point, we wish to echo the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson that “Our greatest glory is not in never failing, but in rising up every time we fail.” Like other great leaders who experienced such trials, we count it as a necessary price we had to pay for the emancipation of our people.

“Let me recall that in the flag-off of my gubernatorial campaign on October 22, 2022, I enunciated our blueprint in my speech entitled, “My Covenant with Akwa Ibom People.” We set out how our mandate, which will be anchored on the 3Rs – namely; to Recover Akwa Ibom; to truly Reconcile Akwa Ibom to God, and to Reposition Akwa Ibom for imminent greatness, will operate. We premised the base for our economic blueprint on five strategic pillars namely: 1. Agriculture and Rural Development; 2. Education, Health and Social Services; 3. Economic Prosperity and Infrastructure; 4. Security, Environment and Tourism; and 5. Administrative Reforms and Completion of Projects. We therefore restate that our policies ingeniously crafted, remain the best for Akwa Ibom State. We will follow their implementation holistically.

“Consequently, as we berth into the year 2023, we have to be fully conscious and prepared that the election year we all yearned for is finally here! The elections which is in February and March offer us all the decisive moments to change the course of our history by voting for me as Governor of Akwa Ibom State as well as for all the candidates of the Young Progressives Party (YPP). Let us take it as our time to arise and shine. We must not falter no matter the amount of financial enticement, intimidation and false promises. If a regime cannot prove its worth in 8 years, it has no locus standi to seek a renewal of mandate through a surrogate.

“Akwa Ibom State cannot continue the way we have collectively seen and experienced harrowing economic hardship, deprivations and political suppression since 2015. The time has therefore come for us to leap into greater glory by doing what is right and just. Let us sustain our faith with continuous prayers, knowing that our mission anchors on the Almighty God who gives power to whosoever he wants as He has repeatedly assured us of my being the chosen one.

“Emphatically, our administration will be Akwa Ibom project, where everyone across the entire 31 Local Government Areas of the state will have equal opportunity to participate and contribute to the wellbeing of the state.

“Under the upcoming YPP administration in Akwa Ibom State, with me as your Chief Servant, we will surely recover the state and ensure sunshine for all irrespective of class or tribe.

“In this vein, be prepared to Vote for YPP for a better Akwa Ibom. May THAT SAME GOD, who has ensured our transition from 2022 to 2023 grant us successes all through the New Year. Together, we shall witness the Akwa Ibom State of our dreams, where prosperity shall be for all.

“Before ending, let me specially thank my dear wife, Pastor Mrs Imaobong Nkeiru Bassey Albert; the Chairman of Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign Movement; Sir Emem Akpabio; the Chairman of YPP, Apostle (Dr.) Nyeneime Andy; the Director General of Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign Movement; Pastor Sunny Ibuot and the entire leadership, membership and supporters for holding forth throughout my absence. May the Almighty God bless you all for the firmness and tenacious support.

“Let me welcome all Akwabomites to our year of Divine Possibilities 2023. God bless us all. Happy New!”