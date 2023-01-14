By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA) has called on the people of Southern Kaduna to vote only for people that know the land and how to solve the myriad of challenges confronting it during the coming elections.

Speaking during the 21st Southern Kaduna Prayer Summit at the Kafanchan Township Stadium on Saturday, the Chairman of the Association, Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, also urged the electorate not to vote along religious or ethnic considerations.

Apostle Kure, in a statement,said the people will not vote based on religious or ethnic sentiments but will be more strategic in their choices.

The SKCLA Chairman advised sons and daughters of Southern Kaduna who are seeking for elective offices that know that there Party’s cannot win elections to merge or align their aspirations with the party they feel can win elections, to avoid splitting their votes.

He prayed that whoever wins the 2023 general elections will be bonded with the Southern Kaduna and be ready to be fair in the distribution of positions.

According to him, the essence of the Prayer Summit is to unite the people and kingdoms in prayers for the restoration of the land having spent three years without a formal gathering to pray due to COVID-19.

Commenting on the insecurity affecting the area, the SKCLA Chairman called on the attackers to lay down their arms for discussions that will bring an end to the loss of lives and property.

In a prayer declaration, the Founder, Living Faith Foundation, Rev. Dr. Joseph Adeolu Olaiya said the end of affliction in Southern Kaduna has come and the people have been set free.

The Guest Speaker, Rev. Jacob Kwashi who read from the Holy book of Isaiah 43:16, said when God says something, mortal men have nothing to do than to remain mute.

He said God will speak to the people of Southern Kaduna this year and the people should be ready to listen.

The Guest Speaker warned those liaising with the evil to attack and cause trouble in the land, to repent or be consumed by the waters.

He also urged the people to forget the past and all the evil accompanied by it and write a new chapter in their lives going forward.

In their goodwill messages, other speakers prayed that the forthcoming elections would bring forth good leaders that will give Southern Kaduna its rightful place.

