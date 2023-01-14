By Peter Okutu

An Elder statesman and erudite legal practitioner, Barr. Felix Mgbada, weekend endorsed the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi State, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii as his choice candidate for the 2023 general election

Mgbada who is a member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP described the PDP Governorship candidate as a vibrant, ebullient and enterprising man with the vision to reposition Ebonyi State for greater heights.

Disclosing this while interacting with Journalists at his Umuogharu country home, in the Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the PDP Chieftain urged residents not to be deceived by the issue of zoning of governorship position in the state as there was never a time zoning or power rotation was enshrined in any document, by founding fathers of the state.

According to him, the 2023 governorship contest was open to all sons and daughters of the State, irrespective of zone or clan, stressing that Ebonyians had suffered and needed a paradigm shift.

The elder statesman, who was the pioneer Chairman of Ezza North Council of the state, said, “There is no gainsaying the fact that Dr Odii had built up his name, capacity and enviable antecedents, which prepared him to provide leadership for the people of Ebonyi state.

“Having reasoned, considered and pondered about the current political permutations in the state and beyond, I came to the inescapable conclusion that Dr Ifeanyi Odii is a man of solid reputation. He is zealous, broad-minded, dynamic and practical. He has all it takes to face complex problems even in difficult times such as now.

“For the avoidance of doubt, as a respected Member of the PDP Board of Trustees, let me state categorically here and now that we are done with our party primaries and all Court cases arising from them. There will be no further primaries in the PDP, Ebonyi State.

“I hereby enjoin all our party leaders, stakeholders and members to rally round Dr Odii on this onerous task of taking Ebonyi state to greater heights. Ebonyi state is a PDP state and we know how our problem started. But we are now determined to recover our mandate in the 2023 elections.

“Other party aspirants who did not succeed during the party primaries should understand that power belongs to God, and as such, the party remains supreme. I advise those who did not succeed during the party primaries to close ranks with our party flag bearers so as to enable the PDP win the 2023 general elections in the state.

“As our party, the PDP prepares to launch her electioneering campaigns, I call on all party faithfuls to gear up to offer unflinching and unalloyed support and solidarity to all the candidates of our great party in the 2023 Elections. This is the only way to rescue Ebonyi state from the hands of the APC led government.

“I hereby formally declare my total support for the PDP Governorship candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and all other candidates of our party. I equally call on other party members and patriotic Ebonyians to join forces with us in this strategic struggle to rescue and reposition our state.”