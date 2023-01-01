By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE second term ambition of the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa received a boost in the new year as the Ovia Community in Rome, Italy, has called for their people back home to unite and support the reelection of Idahosa, irrespective of their political affiliations.

This is contained in a press statement its President, Elder Austin Osa-Adodo made available to newsmen in Benin on Sunday where he said that the group arrived at the decision to support the lawmaker during the Igue Edohia celebration organised by Ovia Community in Rome.

Osa-Adodo noted that Ovia had not been opportune to benefit from the developmental impacts of both the state and federal governments until the emergence of Idahosa as a member of the House of Representatives.

He said “It is for that reason we are calling on our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters back home to support him but ensuring they mobilise totally for him to win the elections scheduled for February 25.

The statement read “The need to support him to win is for him to continue with the positive development he has attracted to Ovia in the past three years.

“We are happy with him (Idahosa) and what he is doing in Ovia federal constituency and it’s best for our people to allow him to continue this wonderful job.

“We are not being spurred with anything but the developmental strides of the lawmaker that have opened all our eyes that Ovia had been denied good governance in the past by those given a mandate to represent the people.

“We know most of us won’t be in Nigeria to cast our votes but we are capable of influencing votes from here in Rome,” the statement stated.

