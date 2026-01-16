Kogi East backs Ododo’s second term bid

Kogi Gov Usman Ododo

…seeks return of power to zone in 2031

By Nnasom David

Stakeholders from Kogi East have endorsed Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for a second term in 2027 and resolved to pursue a strategic alliance aimed at returning political power to the senatorial district in 2031.

This was part of resolutions reached at the Kogi East Political Summit held on Friday, January 16, 2026, at the Auditorium of Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, Kogi State.

The communiqué was signed by Professor David Avon Menenge, Secretary of the Planning Committee, and Barrister Musa Isiaka, Chairman of the Planning Committee.

The summit, organised by the Kogi Elites Forum, brought together scholars from academia, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, women and youth groups, students, faith-based organisations, and Kogi East indigenes in the diaspora.

Participants deliberated on the long-standing aspiration of Kogi East for fairness, social justice, equity and sustainable development, while acknowledging the economic constraints and political challenges confronting the district in its bid to regain the governorship of the state.

In a keynote address, the guest speaker, Professor Ilemona Adofu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, presented an analysis of past Kogi State elections, stressing that numerical strength alone does not guarantee electoral victory.

He argued that Kogi East must pursue a statewide political agenda rather than an ethnic-based approach and cautioned that dislodging an incumbent governor requires broad, strategic alliances across senatorial districts.

Speakers at the summit also paid tribute to the founding fathers of Kogi State, including Senator Ahmadu Ali, General Salihu Ibrahim and Senator Tunde Ogbeha, for their leadership roles in the state’s political evolution.

The summit noted that the 2027 general election presents a critical opportunity for Kogi East to reset its political strategy.

Stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to sustained advocacy, unity of purpose, consultations and collaboration with other parts of the state to strengthen the district’s quest for power.

In a 10-point communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, participants called for an urgent and workable alliance with Kogi Central, where the incumbent governor hails from, as a pathway to returning power to Kogi East.

The summit appraised Governor Ododo’s two years in office, scoring him “very highly” on developmental initiatives and his handling of security challenges across the state. Consequently, participants unanimously endorsed him to seek re-election in 2027, with an understanding that power should return to Kogi East after the completion of his second term in 2031.

The gathering also unveiled a “Movement for Strategic Alliance,” a mobilisation platform aimed at promoting peaceful elections devoid of violence and political malpractice in the state.

It further resolved that a high-level committee comprising eminent leaders from Kogi East, Central and West be constituted to work out modalities for the rotation of power after 2031. While recognising Kogi West’s aspiration to produce the next governor, the summit demanded a level playing field for candidates from both Kogi East and Kogi West at the expiration of Governor Ododo’s tenure.

As part of its implementation strategy, the summit announced the establishment of the Kogi Elites Strategic Group (KESG) to drive its resolutions. Traditional rulers were also encouraged to form a Kogi East Council of Traditional Rulers to enhance consultations and collaboration with government and other stakeholders.

Participants commended the proposed establishment of a military barrack at Ogidibeje Junction and applauded the Chief of Army Staff, the Federal Government and the Kogi State Government for the initiative. They recommended the creation of a local security body to work with the barrack to further strengthen security in the state.

The summit concluded with expressions of appreciation to traditional rulers, spiritual leaders, political party representatives, academics, speakers and panelists, as well as the organisers and the management of Prince Abubakar Audu University for their roles in the success of the event.