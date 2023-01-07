Barely two months to the 2023 governorship election in the country, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has promised to harness the natural resources of the coastline of Akwa Ibom for the economic boom of the State.

He said that one of the new frontiers of commerce and entrepreneurship for the state will be what he calls the “blue economy”, which is an economic sector that explores marine and freshwater environments to develop economic growth and produce resources such as energy and food.

Pastor Eno was speaking to a mammoth crowd in Udung Uko LGA during the PDP rally to retain its dominance in the area and win the LGA as usual, in the coming elections.



According to Pastor Eno, a creative entrepreneur, the wealth of Nigeria lies largely in the riverine areas of the country and only requires a leader with the requisite knowledge to harness the resources for the benefit of the entire country.

Pastor Eno who was flanked by his wife, Patience, also a pastor, and the deputy governorship candidate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, assured the crowd that once elected into office, he would explore and turn around the natural resources of the coastal Akwa Ibom Into economic wealth for Akwa Ibom and Nigeria

He promised Udung Uko people, who are mainly fishermen, adequate security, safety and fishing equipment to enable them embark on their worthy occupation and vocation at a commercial level, without harassment by pirates and other criminals.



He disclosed that his economic team had already conducted the needs assessment of the LGA and segmented his economic blueprint into four parts which include quick impact, short term, medium term and long term projects, adding that within his first year in office, every local government area will be positively impacted by his Administration.



Eno therefore urged the people of Udung Uko to vote for the PDP, as he is poised to turn around the fortunes of the area.

Earlier in their separate remarks, key stakeholders in the area including

Chief Okon Osung, a veteran journalist, the Local Government Chairman, Atanang Asuquo Osung, Akwa Ibom PDP Vice Chairman, Godwin Okponung and many others assured Pastor Eno and other candidates of the party of overwhelming victory in the LGA.



They said that Udung Uko has never supported any opposition party and will not begin now, adding that Governor Udom Emmanuel’s development strides in the area especially, the Eyo Ita- Eyulor- Ekim Road, the first road by any administration in the area has given them impetus to remain steadfast to the PDP.

Governor Udom Emmanuel on his part said that Pastor Eno is not only well prepared to take over from him but has the requisite competence, capacity and character to further the peace, security and development of the State.



The governor who was represented by the PDP State chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan called on the people of Udung Uko to secure their PVCs and vote massively for the PDP in all five elections.