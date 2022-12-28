.

…I will teach them some lessons they will never forget

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The killing of three persons on Monday at Ekoli-Edda community of Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, yesterday infuriated Governor David Umahi who threatened to smoke out another criminal element behind the dastardly act.

Recall that the youths of the community clashed with the members of Ebubeagu Security operatives led by the State All Progressive Congress, APC, Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha.

The clash led to the death of two youths and a policeman while a section of the residence of the APC State Chairman was gutted by fire as cars and a motorcycle was damaged following the ugly episode.

Addressing the protesting women of the Community, Governor Umahi who wondered what the APC Chairman was vying for in the 2023, to make him get involved in such an ungodly, gave 24 hours ultimatum to criminal elements with guns to surrender or face the music.

He said: “Our dear women of Edda, it is a painful thing that your children are the ones putting you people in this kind of situation. It’s a painful thing. What he is vying for, I don’t know

“They killed and even killed a policeman who didn’t do anything. I have directed the arrest of Eni and Stanley and those involved as some have been apprehended.

“They will be prosecuted in Court. Am giving others 24 hours from both sides that are with guns that said we will not rest, I will teach them some lessons they will never forget.

“Going forward, whether you are a big man or small man, for as much am still the Governor of Ebonyi State, and say we will not rest, I will teach the person a lesson.

“Enough is enough; if they like let them be in the bush, when my time expires they will see war. They will run out of that bush by force. “