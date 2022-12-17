Say, working to achieve a ‘Tinubu Presidency’

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum PGF have paid glowing tributes to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birthday, saying they are grateful for his insightful leadership.

Pledging to continue to work towards the actualization of an Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidency in 2023, the governors said Buhari has been able to secure the country.

Chairman of the Forum and Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in a statement on Saturday said the president’s “patriotically inspiring leadership remain the source of our massive support across every part of Nigeria”.

“We are grateful for your leadership, vision and commitment to move our dear nation forward. Your doggedness and unwavering determination to defend and secure Nigeria as a prosperous and democratic country has immeasurably stablised and restore confidence in our electoral process and party politics.

“Leaders and members of our party, All Progressives Congress (APC) are grateful to have your inspiring leadership role. Accordingly, our party has continued to evolve and both management of party administration and processes of candidates’ emergence are improving, which is responsible for the higher electoral advantages we have comparative to other parties in the country. This accounts for the massive support of Nigerians for all our candidates for the 2023 elections at all levels.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work for the electoral victory of all our candidates for the 2023 elections. We are working hard with the abiding faith and belief to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our Presidential Candidate emerge victorious and succeed you”, said the governors.

In a related development, Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has saluted President Buhari’s proactive, visionary and astute leadership roles played in Nigeria and across Africa which have resonated well across the globe.

Director, Public Relations of the Corps, DCC Olusola Odumosu in a statement said the CG also extolled the President for doing so much under very difficult economic and social conditions in tackling insecurity in the country and keeping Nigerians safe.

He affirmed that the Corps has steadily enjoyed the president’s support over the years, pledging that the Corps will continue to make the nation proud through its services.

The NSCDC boss thanked President Buhari for approval of funds to acquire operational equipment and gadgets for the Corps, stressing that, this has boosted the morale and capacity of the Special Forces which would be deployed effectively to tackle insecurity in the country.

He assured the President of the Corps’ commitment to continue to protect and safeguard critical national assets and infrastructure and ensuring peace and progress of the country without compromise.

The CG prayed for God’s guidance and protection for the President as he pilots the affairs of the most populous country in Africa and the continent’s largest economy in the remaining months of his administration and for the rest of his lives.