Technical Director, Ultimate Golf Challenge Olatunde Olakunle, winners of 2022 Ultimate Golf Challenge Vincent Torgah and Chairman, Ultimate Golf Challenge organizing committee, Akin Semowo in group photographer with the champion

By Solomon Nwoke

Vincent Torgah stole the show last Thursday emerging winner of the third in the series of the annual Ultimate Golf Challenge. To come top in the competition, the Ghanaian shot a closing 3-under par 68 for 7-under total 135-over 36-holes, winning the competition by 6-shots.

Torgah had shot an opening 67 and closed with 68 to win the highly lucrative competition. His efforts earned him the events top prize of N3m.

Speaking shortly after being declared winner, Torgah, who lost narrowly in 2021, said it was the lessons learned from the previous loss that helped him to overcome.

“I actually did well last year but a missed putt on the closing hole stopped my dream then. This time around, I came back stronger and won. Ultimate Golf Challenge is a great tournament and highly competitive. I am happy winning it”, he said.

Vincent Ikemefuna of the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 grossed a closing round of 69 for 1-under par 141-total to come second.

Tokunbo Pedro, the USPGA Pro who inspired the tournament also gave a good account of himself opening with 1-over 72 and a closing -2under 69 to share the second position with Ikemefuna.

Also in the second position is Chukwudi Okoro of Benin Golf Club and Port-Harcourt’s Will Gift.

Justifying the need for the tournament, Grand Patron of Ultimate Golf Challenge, Olufemi Pedro said all effort would be made to make subsequent editions better.