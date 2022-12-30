…Says nobody can threaten him

By Nwafor Sunday

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the statement credited to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Vanguard had earlier published a report, wherein Atiku said he was not perturbed by the plots of five aggrieved governors, popularly known as G-5 governors, to endorse a presidential candidate of their choice outsise PDP.

He opined that he is an elephant that has seen everything, noting that before any man can boast of stopping him (Atiku), the person should first make himself president of Nigeria.

Reacting on Friday during the flag-off of the construction of Eneka-Igbo Etche Road, Wike queried the reason his critics (Atiku’s camp) are having high blood pressure on issues relating to G5 which they labelled ‘unimportant’.

He demanded to know why they are bothered when they told Nigerians they are not worried about G-5 governors.

Wike who noted that nobody can threaten him, warned his political foes that they have not seen trouble yet.

Meanwhile,the Rivers governor dismissed speculations that the G-5 governors have struck a deal with a presidential candidate.

His words: “We will go and swim, you are worried, yet you tell Nigerians you are not bothered. They said I had conversation with BBC, where is the picture and video. We don’t have Journalists again we have pressmen. You can see people not being able to give the correction information. Newspaper and Television houses are now running and standing for election….

“When I want to do something I will do it. You don’t need to speculate. They said there is trouble, there is no trouble. What we have is the introduction to the trouble that will come. Please my dear people, don’t border yourselves. They said we had meeting with somebody, what is your problem with it. Has Atiku not held meetings with governors of APC, ask him. As he is in Dubai, don’t we know what is going on?

“So, why do you border about us, G- 5 governors you said you can win without us. Leave us alone.

“Leave me alone, leave Seyi Makinde alone, Leave Ortom alone, leave Ikpeazu alone, leave Ugwuanyi alone and focus on your problems.

“My dear people, I just want to tell you that whatever decision I am going to take, I will let you know. I cannot make any decision without taking advice from you.

“I am not one who will go and see someone and hide. Who am I hiding from? Who is that person that will threaten me? He said he will sack me, go ahead, I am not worried. You that is sacking is worried.

“Try and see how you will survive it. So I just went to enjoy myself and family. Don’t you see the way I am looking now? Don’t you like the way I am looking.

“If you check their BP (blood pressure) it’s very high. My BP is like a kid … bring a doctor to check. Their own is running high every day. They are killing themselves for nothing.

“So, just focus on what we are doing and forget their rumour mongering. Instead of them to focus on their campaign …. Am I contesting election? You that is contesting go and focus on your campaign. Tell the people what you will do when you enter.”