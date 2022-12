Dr Albasu Kunini, Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, on Wednesday resigned his position as speaker, a position he held since December 2019.

Kunini, who represents Lau state Constituency, said that his resignation was on personal ground, thanking members for their support.

Mr Kizito Bonzena, member, representing Zing state Constituency, was unanimously elected as the new speaker.

Bonzena was the Chief Whip of the house before his new elevation. (NAN)