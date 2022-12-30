By Theodore Opara

SUZUKI by CFAO Nigeria collaborated with Solution17 for Climate Action’s Trees from Art Initiative to promote tree planting, climate education, and awareness in Lagos State.

The Suzuki by CFAO One-Tree-One-Car programme began with planting of economic trees at Caleb British International School, Lekki.

The initiative supports Solution 17’s goal of planting 10 million trees in Nigeria by 2030. All newly planted trees are digitally captured with the EcoMatcher app for tracking purposes.

This effort on the part of Suzuki by CFAO, and Solution 17 is in tandem with the trillion-tree campaign, which aims to plant one trillion trees worldwide and seeks to repopulate the world’s trees and combat climate change as a nature-based solution. Customers who purchase a Suzuki vehicle will have an opportunity to contribute towards this initiative, as they will be assigned a tree and can monitor its progressive growth via the EcoMatcher app. Aissatou Diouf, general manager of Suzuki by CFAO Motors, stated that her organisation is delighted to participate in the provision of climate solutions and environmental protection with the Tree Planting Programme, dedicated to the planet’s sustainability. She also stated that the first 50 Suzuki customers who purchase cars in 2023 will be assigned a tree each and be given access to the app.

Recently, the Suzuki by CFAO team paid a visit to the Caleb British International School, Awoyaya, on the outskirts of Lekki, where a number of trees have been planted to promote tree planting, climate education, and public awareness. The delegation was led by Adesoji Olaniyan, senior sales executive; Jennifer Ishike, senior sales executive; and David Oludotun, marketing executive.

About CFAO Mobility: CFAO Mobility is a division of the CFAO Group that aims to meet the mobility needs of professionals and individuals.