.

By Chioma Onuegbu & Harris Emanuel

THE youth President of Inen clan, in Oruk Anam local government area of Akwa Ibom state, Hezekiah John Adaiden, was reportedly beheaded by suspected cultists Sunday in the area.

It was gathered that the suspected cultists known to the deceased had visited him and as they were still drinking another group arrived at the scene and descended on the victim Sunday night.

He was reportedly dragged to a corner in his compound, and beaten to a stupor before cutting off his head and leaving the headless body in the pool of his blood.

It was further gathered that the hoodlums also broke into his apartment and carted away valuable items and poured soup which the wife cooked on her head before escaping with the head of her husband.

A source said: “Till now we can not understand what led to the incident. The cultists arrived at the compound at a very odd hour in the night and since they were known by the youth president, he offered them drinks.

“While they were drinking at about 1:00 am another group well armed arrived and were very violent as they dragged the victim to a corner and killed him.

“The most annoying thing was that they beheaded him and escaped with the head after they must have tortured the wife. They even poured the soup which she cooked on her head after beating her mercilessly”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon, described the killing of the youth president as barbaric, adding that the perpetrators can not escape unpunished.

MacDon said the Commissioner of Police Olatoye Durosinmi has ordered the State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID) to commence an investigation into the incident.