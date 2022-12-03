•Campaigns against ‘do-or-die’ politics

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has called on the state governors to desist from non-remittance of allocations to local governments, saying that this affects development at the grassroots.

Daniel, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial candidate for Ogun East, warned the political class to desist from a do-or-die politics, saying spreading hate in the name of politics was inimical to Nigeria’s development.

He said this in Ijebu-Igbo while addressing party members and supporters during an empowerment rally and award of scholarships to indigent students held as part of activities of his ward-to-ward tour of Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking against the backdrop of the accusation by President Muhammadu Buhari that state governors misappropriate local government funds, Daniel pleaded with state chief executives to always release allocations meant for local governments in order to enhance development at the grassroots.

He noted that most of the challenges bedeviling local government areas were due to lack of financial autonomy, stressing that once elected into the National Assembly, he would join the fight to grant financial autonomy to the nation’s third tier of government.

Daniel said, “Without a functioning and well empowered local government, people at the grassroots will not get the dividends of democracy. When we look at this area, there are so many Federal Government projects, some have been started but have not been completed.

“Part of what I’m going to fight for is to push the Federal Government to pay more attention to this local government. Without any doubt, everybody knows that Ijebu North is one of the most populous and important local governments in Ogun East Senatorial District.”

