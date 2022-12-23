By Nwafor Sunday

Former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has advised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi to step down for his principal, the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Garba disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Thursday. He advised Obi to step down and support the candidate of the APC, Tinubu.

His words: Peter Obi’s disappointing rally in Port Harcourt today should serve as a perfect breakfast from his aspiration.

“He should immediately step down & endorse the real and truly prepared Presidential Candidate; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu & stop isolating Southeast from the center.

However, when asked the position he (Peter Obi) would be given if he accepts to step down for Tinubu, Garba opined: “He’ll be assigned to monitor Alaka bridge & keep counting daily container traffic to and from Apapa ports. That’ll fit him because he loves containers too much.”