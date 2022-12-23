By Rosemary Iwunze

Staco Insurance Plc has appealed to policyholders that have outstanding claims with the insurer to be patient and give it more time.

Speaking at the ‘Awareness Five Walk’ of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, NCRIB, Abuja chapter, to sell insurance policies on the roads of Abuja, as well as its end of year party, both sponsored by Staco Insurance, the Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Wale Banmore, stated that the company has come back stronger after its earlier challenges, promising to offset all outstanding claims.

Banmore stated: “The outstanding claims and other obligations were not incurred in a day or a year. Therefore we seek your assistance by giving us time to settle these obligations within a short time but support us to recover with good businesses, for Staco Insurance Plc to be back.”

Noting that insurance brokers play important role in the insurance value chain, he added: “We can’t stand here to enumerate the importance of insurance brokers in our industry but to only appeal to you all to listen to us, give us a little time whilst we continue to aggressively settle all legacy obligations but at the same time, support us with businesses for us to grow as we live up to your expectations.”

Disclosing that Staco is back to business in covering general insurance risks, he said: “We are back to being there for our customers and we are back to being a profitable business entity hinged on utmost corporate governance and compliance with ethics of the business.”