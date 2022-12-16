By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has said that the sit-at-home order by the self-determination group would not bring about the actualisation of the sovereign state of Biafra.

The actor made this known on Friday via his Twitter page in an open letter to Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ekpa declared the completion of the five-day sit-at-home order in a video uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday night, calling it “historic and successful” for Biafraland.

Read also:

Simon Ekpa not our member, we’ll expose him – IPOB

Nigerians sign petition for Simon Ekpa’s arrest over sit-at-home directive

NEMA evacuates 191 stranded Nigerians from India

Reacting to the video, the Biafra dream, according to Yul, could not be realised by a sit-at-home campaign.

He added that only through peace and diplomacy and most definitely not by violence can Biafra be achieved.

He wrote, “Dear Simon Ekpa, ‘sit at home’ will not bring Biafra.

“Suffering your own people will not bring Biafra.

“Nigeria wasn’t joined by Emeka or Chioma, Nigeria was joined by the British Government for their own personal reasons, therefore suffering your people to make a point is of no use.

“To achieve Biafra we must find peaceful and diplomatic ways to make the world hear our voice.

“And it starts by preaching love, peace and unity amongst Ndi Igbo.

“Using violence on your people will only bring division.

“And a divided house can never achieve anything meaningful.” Dear Simon Ekpa, ‘sit at home’ will not bring Biafra.

Suffering your own people will not bring Biafra.

Nigeria wasn’t joined by Emeka or Chioma, Nigeria was joined by the British Govt. for their own personal reasons, therefore suffering your people to make a point is of no use.— Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) December 16, 2022 To achieve Biafra we must find peaceful & diplomatic ways to make the world hear our voice.

And it starts by preaching LOVE, PEACE & UNITY amongst Ndi Igbo.

Using violence on your people will only bring division.

And a divided house can never achieve anything meaningful.— Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) December 16, 2022