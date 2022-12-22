Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

By Henry Umoru

The Nigerian Senate has indicated that the 2023 Appropriations Bill would be passed on the 28th December.

This comes amidst expectations that the 2023 Appropriations Bill would be passed today (Thursday), but the Senate, however, failed to pass the bill as earlier scheduled.

Read also: Budget Padding: Senate clears Finance Minister

The Senate blamed the Executive Arm of Government for submitting the budget proposal very late to the National Assembly and when it was laid, it came with errors.

Vanguard gathered that the budget report was not listed on the Order Paper for Thursday’s legislative activities.

Prior to the disclosure by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, the Senators had gone for an Executive Session shortly after the plenary resumed for the day and the closed session lasted for 15 minutes.

In his remarks after the closed session, Lawan said that the 2023 Appropriations bill cannot be passed today as scheduled because the Appropriations Committee could not complete work on the budget report.

Lawan who blamed the Executive arm of government for submitting the budget proposal very late and with errors said that the process of cleaning the errors contained in the Appropriations bill was concluded yesterday (Wednesday).

He added that the two chambers have to harmonize the copy to be able to present the report for passage by both chambers on Wednesday 28th, 2022.

Lawan also assured that the proposed budget implementation will still commence on the 1st of January, 2023.