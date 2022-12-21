By Vincent Ujumadu

AN umbrella body of Igbo associations based in the United Kingdom, the Ogbako Ndi Igbo UK, has accused the governors of the South East of not doing enough to secure the people, lamenting that there has been consistent erosion of security in the region.

In a communique after a meeting on the state of Igbo land and made available to reporters in Awka, the chairman of the group, Dr. Jude Eze and secretary, Mazi Stanley Amadi, the group observed that the issue of kidnapping and destruction of farmlands had been on the rise.

They said that because of the ugly situation in Igbo land, the group has, since its inception in 2013, engaged in profering solution to the problems in the South East.

They said: “There has been sustained erosion of security in our Igbo homeland. This has heightened with incessant kidnappings, vandalization and takeover of farmlands of our people purportedly by Fulani armed herdsmen.

“IDP camps are being set up in Igbo land for our people displaced by these activities. We are thus in a situation akin to war-times while supposedly in a peace-time!

“One of the primary responsibilities of any government is to protect lives and properties of citizens and we still cannot comprehend how these unlawful and evil acts can continue to go on for so long and remain unpunished in a country where the rule of law is said to be paramount”

They recalled that in their previous letter to the governors of the South East states, Ogbako Ndi Igbo UK solicited for concerted efforts by the governors to tackle the security challenges facing our people, regretting that while some of their suggestions towards improvement of security in Igboland, such as the formation of a regional security outfit was seemingly adopted leading to the emergence of Ebubeagu Security outfit, the mechanism of its formation and their modus operandi had left much to be desired as they have become a tool of oppression of perceived political enemies and not a fair and just security enforcement agency it was purportedly set up to be.

They added: “We task our state governors do more to protect our people when they are under attack before things escalate out of control as is currently the situation in Eha-amufu and other flashpoints in Igboland.

“The people affected should be adequately taken care of in the interim and restored back home with adequate protection as soon as possible with compensation for losses where required.

“We declare our support for the community vigilante groups working to protect our people at home and call on the various state governments in the South-East to align their efforts with them by providing them every necessary backing, with a view to getting rid of the evil perpetrators who inhabit our lands/forests”

The group also spoke on the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, describing what he is passing through as denial of justice.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was abducted illegally from another country and confined to solitary confinement by the Federal government with regular disobedience of all court rulings regarding his human rights and release.

“This is even more worrisome when terrorist group leaders are walking around freely, ostensibly because of their religious affinity with the people at the helm of the country.

“Justice delayed is justice denied and Ogbako Igbo UK is worried that true peace will not return in our homeland as long as Nnamdi Kanu continues to be detained illegally.

“We ask for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the full restitution of his human rights which has been eroded by his unjust arrest and prolonged incarceration”

On the 2023 general elections, the group said the people were desirous of true Igbo leaders both in social and political spheres, arguing that the forthcoming elections present Igbo with an unabashed opportunity to select genuine Igbo representatives both locally and more importantly at the centre, who will be accountable to the people and who will work for the progress of Igboland.

“We may regret the coming years even more if we miss this opportunity”, they said.