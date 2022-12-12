By Omeiza Ajayi

A former Minister of Health, Prof. ABC Nwosu, has stressed the urgent need to restructure the country, saying it was pedestrian to think that restructuring is about asking people to go back to the regions.

“Nobody wants that in a federation,” he stated.

Nwosu spoke at the launch and public presentation of a book “Making Nigeria Work, Pathways to Greatness,” written by Obiora Okonkwo, a Professor of Business at the University of Abuja.

The former Health minister, who wrote the Foreword of the book, extolled the virtues of Okonkwo, as a rare breed that has successfully combined entrepreneurship, intellectualism and politics for the betterment of Nigeria.

He said Okonkwo puts restructuring in proper perspective by saying that restructuring entails managing all diversities in the country as each ethnic nationality was created to be in Nigeria, and have equal rights in Nigeria.

“There are no senior and junior Nigerians and there will never be. Anything that wants to make for having a senior and junior Nigerian, would be attracting trouble,” he said.

He said the selfless service of late Michael Okpara ensured that many people benefited from the government and commended the use of Micheal Okpara as a model of governance to leaders, adding that anyone who aspires to be like Okpara was on the right track on governance.

High point of the occasion was unveiling and launching of the book by the former Senate President and Chairman of the occasion, Dr Abubakar Saraki, and the Special Guest of Honour, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim.

Other dignitaries at the event were the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, captains of industry, several politicians, among others.

Earlier, Prof. Okonkwo advocated equitable and fair management of the nation’s diversities as best model to restructure Nigeria.