English forward Raheem Sterling will return to Qatar tomorrow to be united with his teammates ahead of the quarter-final match against France on Saturday.

Sterling, who missed England’s round of 16’s victory over Senegal last Sunday after flying back to the United Kingdom due to the robbery at his Surrey home, will be available for the match.

The Chelsea winger left to see to the safety of his fiancée, Paige Milian and their children after their house was invaded by burglars.

Jewellery and watches were among the items stolen and the security agents have started an investigation into the break-in.

England have not put pressure on Sterling into making a decision on whether to return to the Al Wakrah base.

The 27-year-old coming back would be received as a boost for Gareth Southgate before his side take on the world champions.

Southgate will still need to make an assessment on whether Sterling is ready to be part of the matchday squad.

Yesterday, Declan Rice also missed the training session while Callum Wilson still recovering from a strain injury. Ben White left for a personal reason as well.