Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS, CGC Haliru Nababa has warned officers and men of the Service against compromising their positions, declaring that the service would not hesitate to deal with anyone who goes against its anti-corruption regulations.

Speaking on Friday at an occasion to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day 2022 in Abuja, Mr Nababa however urged the personnel to endure the rigours of having to align with the anti-corruption posture of his administration.

He said; “To all officers and men of the Service I urge you to keep fate with the intolerant posture of the Service to anything that stands against collective values. Discipline, patriotism, integrity and professionalism should be your watchword. You must pay attention to Standard Operating Procedures of government and due process at all times.

“We don’t in anyway intend to renege on our commitment to keying into the Federal Government’s Anti-Corruption Campaign as it will continue to serve as a fulcrum for our success.

“The Service has never hesitated in sanctioning any personnel found culpable of any established corrupt practice and have responsibly supported all anti-corruption organs of government in carrying out their operations as it concerns our Service and personnel.

“Our commitment to this noble anti-corruption cause has paid off significantly. Very recently, NCoS recorded another feat in the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission’s (ICPC) Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard, where the Service emerged 16th out of 260 MDAs and 1st in the Law and Justice category”, he stated.

Nababa noted that corruption is probably the greatest obstacle preventing the country from achieving its enormous potentials, as it affects all aspects of public life and continues to undermine social, economic and political development.

“President Muhammadu Buhari realized this fact and made the anti-corruption campaign one of the three cardinal policy directions of his government.

“Today’s event offers us yet another opportunity to join forces with the international community in promoting the cause of collective action against corruption. Indeed, the decision of the United Nations to declare a day each year to assess and re-direct the global anti-corruption war is laudable.

“The theme of this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day, ‘Recover with Integrity’ is quite instructive as it underscores the fact that despite the ravaging effect of corruption globally, all hope is not lost. If we make individual commitments to this noble cause through integrity and forthrightness, we can build already broken.

“For us in the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), we have demonstrated a strong resolve to support the global anti-corruption war by declaring zero tolerance for any form of indiscipline and sharp practices among officers and men. We have set the pace as frontrunners by leading with character and force of personality.

“This is germane, considering the sensitivity of our mandate and the need to promote a high sense of morality, discipline, probity and professionalism.

May I at this juncture, use this occasion to congratulate Mr. President for prioritizing the campaign against corruption and for declaring his total support to all efforts both institutional and policy oriented, earmarked to facilitate the campaign”, said Nababa.