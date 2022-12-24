Police in Gombe State warned residents on Saturday against the selling or lighting up of fireworks during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Police spokesman, ASP Mahid Abubakar, stated in Gombe on Saturday that Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Oqua Etim, gave the warning and said the police had taken measures to ensure compliance.

Abubakar quoted the commissioner to have said that the ban on the sale, purchase and use of fireworks (commonly called “Knockouts’’ or “Bangers’’) and other explosives was still in force in the state.

“Anyone caught selling or lighting up fireworks and explosives of any kind in the state will face the full wrath of the law.’’ He warned.

He added that Etim had ordered the deployment of policemen across the state to ensure that crime flashpoints and places of public interests were well patrolled to ensure adequate security before, during and beyond the festivities.

“We are collaborating with other security agencies and stakeholders to put in place sufficient crime preventive measures before, during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities,’’ he stated.

The commissioner of police charged operatives to discharge their duties in accordance with extant laws and rules of engagement especially as it concerns professionalism and shunning of corruption and extortion.

Etim also cautioned officers to respect the rights of citizens while calling community leaders, parents and guardians to report any suspected criminal act in their communities.

“Residents should remain supportive by being vigilant, law-abiding and promptly report criminals and their activities.

“I also urge motorists to abide by traffic regulations and avoid over speeding or reckless driving which may endanger their lives and those of other commuters.

“We wish all the people of Gombe State a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance,’’ Abubakar quoted Etim as saying.