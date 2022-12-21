…wishes him well

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has accepted the resignation of the Director General of his campaign organization, Dr. Doyin Okupe.

Obi’s acceptance was conveyed in a letter addressed to Okupe, on Wednesday. The letter read: “My Dear Elder Brother Doyin,

“I received your letter offering to step aside in order to avoid any distraction to the good work of trying to forge a new direction for our country, on board of which you have been from inception. It is a decision which I respect.

“The story of this historic effort, which has galvanized millions of our countrymen, particularly our youths, cannot be complete without mentioning your commitment, dedication, and the boundless energy that you brought to bear.

“It is my sincere hope that our legal system will afford you an opportunity to eventually clear your name. “Your brother, Peter Obi.”

Recall that Okupe had in a letter to Obi, on Tuesday, announced his decision to “step aside” from the campaign to enable him face his legal travails over a money laundering conviction for which he paid the N13million option of fine to avoid a 2 year jail term.