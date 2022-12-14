The Director of Media and Publicity of the Delta State Campaign Council, Hon. Prince Emman’ Amgbaduba, who doubles as the Hon. Commissioner for Oil and Gas, has reassured Deltans that greater economic prospects lie ahead for the Nigerian people as soon as the PDP returns to power in the nation.

Amgbaduba stated that Nigerians had suffered enough under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government. He made this statement while speaking at the ward-to-ward campaign in Ogboluburi Ward in the Burutu Local Government Area.

He stated that the party was enthusiastic about winning, and he urged the people of Burutu Local Government to vote out the APC and return all PDP candidates.

Amgbaduba stated that voting for the PDP will strengthen the state’s and the region’s infrastructural and human capital development.

In addition to this, he urged the voters to cast their ballots in large numbers for all of the PDP candidates by thumb printing on the umbrella on the day of the election.

The rally was attended by The People’s Democratic Party state chairman, Olorogun (Barr) Kingsley Esiso, Chief Hon. Julius Takeme, PDP Delta South chairman, Rt. Hon. Solomon Funkekeme, DG, state campaign council, Hon. Evang. Michael Diden, Senatorial Candidate, popularly known as Ejele, Rt. Hon. Julius Pondi, House of Representative candidate, Chief Hon. Eriyotomi Thomos (HOR. Warri fed. const.) and Rt. Hon. Nicholas Mutu, (HOR. Bomadi/Patani fed. const.) Hon. Ekpotuayerin Pullar , incubent member, representing burutu 2, in the house of assembly. Chief Pereotu Oloye and his counter-part, Hon. Asupa Peter Forteta, candidates, Burutu 1 and 2

Also in attendance was, Hon. Mofe Pira. Angele Godknows, Chairman of the Burutu Local Government Council; Dr. Shedrack Agediga, Executive Director, and PRS Desopadec; Hon. Godwin Edumogiren, Hon. Daniel Yingi, a former member of the Delta House of Assembly; Hon. Paul Kurugbe and, Hon. Newworld Safugha; Pst. Arex Akemotubo Member, State Media/ publicity, Dr. Hope George J.P., who doubles as Chairman of the ONLY HOPE MOVEMENT FOR ATIKU/SHERRIFF; Hon. Emmanuel Akpule, Director of Media, Burutu PDP Campaign Committee; Mrs. Georgina Evah, Hon. Stella Agidi; Chief James Inieketen just to mention a few.