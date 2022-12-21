File

The Delta chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday commiserated with All Progressives Congress (APC) over Tuesday’s boat mishap which claimed the lives of some supporters in Okerenkoko.



The condolence was conveyed in a statement by Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, the state PDP Publicity Secretary and Deputy Director, Media and Publicity of the state Campaign Council in Asaba.



“Delta PDP is shocked and deeply saddened at the reports of a fatal boat mishap on Tuesday at Okerenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Area, involving supporters of the Delta APC.

“The accident which has claimed the lives of two supporters, with some others, either missing or hospitalised, as a result of serious injuries sustained in the aftermath of the accident.

“We commiserate with the Deputy Senate President and Delta APC governorship candidate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the entire APC family in the state.

“And most especially the families of those whose lives were lost and those receiving treatment from injuries, sustained during the mishap, which occurred as they returned from the APC rally in Okerenkoko on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, even as we pray that the search for the missing persons by the authorities, will yield positive results and they would soon be reunited with their friends, families and loved ones,” Osuoza said.

He added : “Every Delta life matter to us and the loss or misadventure of any Delta citizen, irrespective of political, cultural, and other diverse considerations, is our collective loss.

“We pray the good Lord grant the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear their losses while we are still trusting and believing that God Almighty will cause his light to shine and illuminate the way for the success of the search and rescue.

“Please accept our deep, sincere, and profound condolences.