By Adeola Badru

The deputy governor of Oyo State, Barr. Bayo Lawal, yesterday, appointed a versatile broadcast and online journalist in the press crew, Mr Kehinde Segun Joel as Senior Special Assistant for Online media.

Segun, whose appointment has taken immediate effect, was one of the journalists attached to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde’s press crew.

Until his appointment, Segun-Joel, whose journalism career spanned a decade has worked in notable media organisations, which include Star FM, Thrill FM, Jamz FM, MITV, among others.

While expressing his appreciation, the elated Segun-Joel thanked the deputy governor for deeming it fit to honour him with the appointment, which according to him, was beyond his expectation.

“I wish to want to thank the deputy governor for choosing me as his Senior Special Assistant for online. This appointment has given a new dimension to my journalism career.”

“I want to dedicate this new position to God Almighty, my family and all members of the press crew and I want to use this medium to reiterate that I will use this opportunity to discharge my duties diligently and be committed to the welfare of my colleagues who have been supporting me through thin and thick.”

While felicitating the new appointee, the chairman of members of the press crew, Mr. Yinka Adeniran, described Segun as a dedicated journalist, who has cut his teeth in the profession.

Adeniran, a correspondent with The Nation newspaper, then charged other members of the press crew to be diligent and dedicated to their duties, adding that, these are the hallmark of the profession.