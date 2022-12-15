By Gabriel Olawale

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in South Africa, recently held its election into executive positions, even as Mr. Oluwatoyin Oyekanmi emerged as Chairman of the chapter, alongside other notable members of the execo.

The new executives, who will operate and discharge their duties to the advancement and progress of the APC-SA are Messrs Toyin Oyekanmi (National Chairman), Nelson Binitie (National Vice Chairman, South-South), Awosemo Abayomi (National Vice Chairman, South West), Mathias Sagbo (National Secretary General), Kareem Olaore (National Deputy Secretary General), and Osho Afolabi (National Publicity Secretary).

Also elected were Messrs Abimbola Adeoye (National Financial Secretary), Jumoke Shaba (National Treasurer), Adenike Adenrele (National Deputy Treasurer) Adasonla Temitope (National Welfare Secretary), Alabi Olajumoke (National Women Leader), Banjo Aliu (National Youth Leader) and Idris Adegoke.

In his remarks, the new chairman, Mr Oyekanmi urged all aggrieved party members to sheath their swords and join the progressive train to move the party forward in South Africa.

He said: “The time is now for our collective success as loyal party men to ensure that all our candidates are elected in the coming elections in 2023.”